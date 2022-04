Williams tossed a scoreless ninth earning to earn his first save of the season during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Pirates. He struck out three and didn't record a walk.

Williams got his first save opportunity of the season with Josh Hader, who pitched five times over the last seven days, unavailable. The Brewers scored two runs in the top of the ninth to take a 3-2 lead, and Williams shut the door quickly by striking out the side in the bottom half of the inning.