Brewers' Devin Williams: Returns to action
Williams (elbow) threw 2.1 innings in a game with High-A Carolina on Thursday in his first appearance since 2016.
Williams missed the entirety of the 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but he has recovered from the procedure and is again ready for game action. Williams was once one of the Brewers' top pitching prospects, so he could get back on track to the big leagues if he finds success the rest of this year.
