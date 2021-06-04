Williams earned a hold while allowing one run on a hit and two walks across one inning during Thursday's win over the Diamondbacks. He recorded three strikeouts.

The 26-year-old was unavailable out of the bullpen for unspecified reasons over the past couple days, but he return to action Thursday. Williams entered for the eighth inning and walked David Peralta to start the frame, who came around to score on a single after advancing to second base on a wild pitch. The right-hander has mostly rebounded from a horrible start to the season, but he continues to be hurt by free passes. Over his past 11 appearances, Williams has only been scored upon in the four outings in which he issued a walk.