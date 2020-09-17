Williams tossed a scoreless inning of relief and struck out two batters in the Brewers' victory over the Cardinals in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Williams allowed four runners to cross the plate -- just one of those runs were earned -- over his first four outings of the season, but he has been otherwordly since, giving up zero runs of any sort over his last 15 trips to the mound while striking out 35 batters in 16.2 innings (18.9 K/9) and allowing just eight runners to even reach base (0.48 WHIP). Williams' fantasy value at present is somewhat limited by his lack of saves, but should the Brewers move Josh Hader at any point and install Williams as the closer, few relievers would be as or more desirable in fantasy leagues.