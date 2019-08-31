Brewers' Devin Williams: Sent packing
Williams was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday.
In what was his first big-league stint, Williams made eight appearances and compiled a 4.00 ERA, 2.11 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB across nine innings. Ben Gamel was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move, while Williams should be back up sometime in September when roster expand.
