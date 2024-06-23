Williams (back) is set for a mound session Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Williams is poised for the next big milestone in his recovery from the multiple stress fractures in his back that have sidelined him for the entirety of the 2024 campaign to this point. If the 29-year-old can avoid any setbacks, he remains on track to return to the Brewers' bullpen in late July, likely after the All-Star break. The mound session Wednesday is just the tip of the iceberg in his recovery though, as Williams will likely throw multiple bullpen sessions before a lengthy rehab assignment down the road.