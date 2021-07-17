Williams was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow discomfort Saturday.

Williams showed no signs of injury late in the first half, allowing just a single earned run in his last 15 appearances. Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, president of baseball operations David Stearns said that a Saturday MRI revealed no structural damage, and that the right-hander is not expected to require a lengthy absence. The Brewers can backdate the transaction by three days, leaving Williams eligible to return next Saturday, but it's not yet clear if he'll be in contention to do so.