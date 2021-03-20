Williams will make his Cactus League debut Saturday against the Reds.
Williams threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, and he'll be available to make his Cactus League debut in relief Saturday. The right-hander has been brought along slowly this spring after he missed the wild-card series in 2020 due to shoulder soreness, but the team hasn't expressed any concerns regarding his Opening Day status. Josh Hader is still expected to serve as Milwaukee's closer in 2021, but Williams is one of the top non-closer relievers in fantasy baseball after he posted a 0.33 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 53:9 K:BB over 27 innings during 22 relief appearances last year.
More News
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Spring debut coming soon•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Another bullpen on tap•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: First throwing session Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Wins Rookie of the Year honors•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Named top reliever•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Normal offseason awaits•