Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that Williams will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday before likely making his Cactus League debut late next week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Though Williams received a clean bill of health early in the offseason after a sore right shoulder prevented him from pitching in the Brewers' wild-card round series loss to the Dodgers, the coaching staff has been deliberately easing the reigning National League Rookie of the Year along during spring training. At this stage, the Brewers haven't voiced any concerns about Williams, whom Counsell said looked good during his most recent live BP session Saturday. Josh Hader remains in line to save games for Milwaukee in 2021, but Williams profiles as the top non-closer reliever in fantasy baseball after delivering unparalleled ratios (0.33 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 44.0 K-BB% over 27 innings) during his first full season in the majors.