Brewers' Devin Williams: Throws off flat mound
Williams (elbow) has been able to throw off a flattened mound in recent days, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Williams is coming off Tommy John surgery that he underwent in late March of 2017 and it's expected that he will be able to return to the field in game shape around the beginning of May. A clearer picture of his timetable will come into focus once he's able to progress to throwing off a regulation mound.
More News
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Will require Tommy John surgery•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Heading for second opinion•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Gets right elbow examined•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Holding his own at Low-A•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Ready to pitch in affiliated ball•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Nearing extended spring action•
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...