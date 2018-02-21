Williams (elbow) has been able to throw off a flattened mound in recent days, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Williams is coming off Tommy John surgery that he underwent in late March of 2017 and it's expected that he will be able to return to the field in game shape around the beginning of May. A clearer picture of his timetable will come into focus once he's able to progress to throwing off a regulation mound.