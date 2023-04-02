Williams (biceps) warmed up in the bullpen and was available if needed during Sunday's game against the Cubs, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A liner deflected off Williams' right biceps during Saturday's win over the Cubs, but he was able to remain in the game to pick up the save. His availability was in question ahead of Sunday's series finale, but manager Craig Counsell said after the game that the right-hander would have been available in a save situation. While the Brewers' medical staff will likely continue to monitor Williams if he's feeling sore, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for Milwaukee's home opener against the Mets on Monday.