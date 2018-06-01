Williams (elbow) will make one more start at extended spring training before heading to High-A Carolina, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Williams won't be utilized as a full-fledged starter upon his arrival, and will be limited to around three innings or 45 pitches per outing. The 23-year-old has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery in March 2017, and will continue working to rebuild his arm strength with the Mudcats.