Brewers' Devin Williams: Will report to High-A in near future
Williams (elbow) will make one more start at extended spring training before heading to High-A Carolina, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Williams won't be utilized as a full-fledged starter upon his arrival, and will be limited to around three innings or 45 pitches per outing. The 23-year-old has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery in March 2017, and will continue working to rebuild his arm strength with the Mudcats.
