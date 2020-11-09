Williams was announced as the National League Rookie of the Year on Monday.

Williams faced just 100 batters to win the award, but he struck out a remarkable 53 of them. He gave up just one earned run all season in 27 innings of work, holding opposing hitters to a .089 batting average. The righty earned 14 out of 30 first-place votes and 27 top-three votes overall. Alec Bohm and Jake Cronenworth tied for second behind him.