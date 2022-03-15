Williams is working on a slider or cutter this spring, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Williams threw a slider in the minors but hasn't used it much in the majors. His elite changeup is the pitch that carries his profile, but an additional secondary could give him an unexpected additional weapon and could make his changeup even better if hitters aren't able to sit on it quite as much.
