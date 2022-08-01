The Brewers acquired Lamet, left-handers Taylor Rogers and Robert Gasser and outfielder Esteury Ruiz from the Padres on Monday in exchange for left-hander Josh Hader, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lamet may have been the headliner for the Brewers had this trade happened a couple years ago when he was a front-of-the-rotation arm for the Padres, but after enduring a litany of elbow problems, he converted to a full-time relief role ahead of the 2022 campaign. The right-hander has been able to steer clear of the injured list so far this season, but he hadn't emerged as a trusted late-inning arm for the Friars, as he turned in a 9.49 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB across 12.1 innings out of the bullpen. The Brewers will see if they can coax better results out of him in the final two months of the campaign before deciding whether to tender him a contract ahead of his final year of arbitration this winter.