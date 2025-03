The Brewers placed Hall (lat) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Jose Quintana, whose signing was officially announced Wednesday. Hall entered Brewers camp with a left lat strain, and while he's expected to resume playing catch by the end of this week, it's going to be a slow build-up process for the left-hander. He won't be eligible to return until late May.