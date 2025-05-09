Hall (lat) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hall is progressing in his recovery from a left lat strain that he suffered in late February, which caused him to start the season on the 60-day injured list. He's looked good in his two rehab outings in the Arizona Complex League, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out eight over five scoreless innings. Hall is aiming to throw 60-to-65 pitches Wednesday, and he'll need multiple rehab starts before being reinstated from the IL.