Hall (lat) struck out six and allowed two hits and one walk over three scoreless innings in a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Nashville.

After kicking off his rehab assignment May 3 in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and making two starts, Hall has moved up to Nashville for his most recent two outings. He's delivered scoreless appearances in both of his Triple-A appearances, though he was much more efficient Wednesday while pushing up his pitch count to 57. The left-hander looks like he'll continue to get stretched out as a starter while he works his way back from the left lat strain that has kept him on the shelf all season, but the Brewers likely won't have a spot in the rotation available for him once he returns from the 60-day injured list. Hall has a minor-league option remaining and could stick around in Nashville as a member of the rotation once his 30-day rehab window closes, or the Brewers could have him serve as a multi-inning option out of the big-league bullpen.