Hall (knee) is headed to Triple-A Nashville to resume his rehab assignment, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Hall experienced a setback with his sprained left knee during his second rehab appearance in late May. He is expected to eventually require a platelet-rich plasma injection or possibly surgery for the knee, but for now he will attempt to pitch through the injury. When he might be ready to rejoin the Brewers' rotation, however, is up in the air.