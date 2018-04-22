Brewers' Domingo Santana: Can't crack lineup Sunday
Santana is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.
In what is materializing into a bit of a trend, Santana will be positioned on the bench for the third consecutive game as the Brewers deploy an outfield unit of Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich from left to right. Braun was previously seeing time at first base against lefties, but with reserve first baseman Jesus Aguilar swinging a hot bat (.419 average), the former MVP has been cutting directly into Santana's outfield playing time of late. Santana -- who is hitting just .222 this year -- experienced a similarly slow start in 2017 before picking things up beginning in May. The right fielder's playing time woes are undoubtedly a concern for fantasy owners, but his upside is such that he's likely worth hanging on to for the time being with the hopes that he gets over his slow start sooner than later.
