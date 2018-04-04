Brewers' Domingo Santana: Contributes off bench Tuesday
Santana, who has not started either of the Brewers' last two games, singled as a pinch-hitter in Tuesday's win over St. Louis.
The Brewers are facing another right-hander Wednesday with Carlos Martinez taking the mound for the Cardinals, but a pair of lefties are on the schedule during the upcoming series against the Cubs with Jon Lester lined up for Thursday and Jose Quintana on tap Sunday. It appears as though Santana will be in an ongoing battle for starts against righties as long as the Brewers' full complement of outfielders is healthy, despite his success last season which included a 125 wRC+ against righties and a 130 wRC+ against lefties.
