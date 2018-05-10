Santana is not in the lineup against Colorado on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Santana will head to the bench as manager Craig Counsell trots out an outfield of Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Ryan Braun for the series opener. Over 34 games this season, Santana is hitting .259/.344/.321 with one home run and eight RBI.

