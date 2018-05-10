Brewers' Domingo Santana: Day off Thursday
Santana is not in the lineup against Colorado on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Santana will head to the bench as manager Craig Counsell trots out an outfield of Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Ryan Braun for the series opener. Over 34 games this season, Santana is hitting .259/.344/.321 with one home run and eight RBI.
More News
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.