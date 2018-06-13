Brewers' Domingo Santana: Day off Wednesday
Santana is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday.
Santana will grab a seat on the pine after going 0-for-7 with five strikeouts during the first two games of this series. Manager Craig Counsell elected to trot out an outfield of Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich for Wednesday's rubber match.
