Santana went 2-for-5 with a solo homer against the Nationals on Wednesday.

His 17th long ball of the year continued Santana's breakout campaign, which has already seen him establish career highs in every counting category. He'll do the same in batting average, OBP and slugging percentage if he can maintain something resembling his current .292/.381/.500 line, which has made him a terrifically useful fantasy outfielder.