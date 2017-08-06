Santana exited Sunday's game against the Rays after being hit by a pitch on his right wrist.

Santana was plunked on the right wrist by a pitch from Chris Archer in the top of the first inning. The right fielder appeared to be in quite a bit of pain but still made his way to first base after a short meeting with the team's trainers. Santana was ultimately removed from the game prior to the bottom of the first inning as the Brewers took the field. Hernan Perez shifted to right field while Travis Shaw (neck) entered at third base.