Brewers' Domingo Santana: Drives in three Sunday
Santana went 2-for-3 with two walks, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Marlins.
Santana has collected a hit and has scored in each of the three games since he sat with a minor back strain, upping his batting average to .275 on the season. He now lays claim to a six-game hit streak as he and the Brewers open up a three-game road set against the Pirates on Monday.
