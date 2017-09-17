Santana went 2-for-3 with two walks, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Marlins.

Santana has collected a hit and has scored in each of the three games since he sat with a minor back strain, upping his batting average to .275 on the season. He now lays claim to a six-game hit streak as he and the Brewers open up a three-game road set against the Pirates on Monday.