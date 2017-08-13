Santana went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Sunday against the Reds.

Santana's fifth-inning long ball ended up being the difference in this 7-4 victory. The 25-year-old outfielder enjoyed four consecutive minor-league campaigns with at least 16 home runs between 2012 and 2015, so it's not surprising to see that power carrying over at the major-league level now that he's playing an everyday role in Milwaukee. He now has 19 homers to go with a .274/.367/.472 line.