Santana is not in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.

With Sunday's absence from the starting lineup, Santana will have now been relegated to the bench in five of the team's past seven games. With Eric Thames (thumb) set to come off the DL in the coming days, Santana figures to be even more squeezed for playing time as manager Craig Counsell looks to incorporate both Thames, Ryan Braun and Jesus Aguilar into the lineup as much as possible. It's a bleak fantasy situation for the right fielder who posted a strong 126 wRC+ last season. Christian Yelich draws the start in right field Sunday with Ryan Braun in left.