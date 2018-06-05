Santana is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Indians.

With the Brewers facing right-hander Corey Kluber in an AL ballpark, lefty-hitting Ji-Man Choi will start at DH while Ryan Braun gets the nod in left field. Santana, who is hitting .260/.328/.370 across 54 games this season, should rejoin the starting nine for Wednesday's series finale.