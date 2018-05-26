Santana is out of the lineup Saturday against the Mets.

Santana will give way to Ryan Braun in the outfield after going 1-for-4 with a trio of strikeouts in Friday's extra-innings win. The 25-year-old is hitting .253/.330/.357 through 47 games this season, but he's hitting a more respectable .279/.343/.492 across 19 games in May.