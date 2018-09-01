Brewers' Domingo Santana: Heading back to majors
Santana is heading back to the Brewers on Saturday, Robert Murray of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.
Santana's playing time deservedly dwindled earlier in the season as he hit just .249/.313/.354 in 62 games, leading to him being sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs in late June. He'll return as part of a batch of September callups after hitting a solid .283/.401/.487 at the Triple-A level, though the Brewers' outfield remains crowded, so he's likely limited to a bench role.
