Santana is heading back to the Brewers on Saturday, Robert Murray of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

Santana's playing time deservedly dwindled earlier in the season as he hit just .249/.313/.354 in 62 games, leading to him being sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs in late June. He'll return as part of a batch of September callups after hitting a solid .283/.401/.487 at the Triple-A level, though the Brewers' outfield remains crowded, so he's likely limited to a bench role.