Brewers' Domingo Santana: Heads to bench against Twins
Santana is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Santana will find himself on the bench for the finale with manager Craig Counsell opting for the likes of Hernan Perez (right field) and Ji-Man Choi (DH) against right-hander Jake Odorizzi. It's been a frustrating season so far for Santana's fantasy owners, but he's batting .298/.358/.489 in May. Keep in mind that Santana got off to a similarly slow start last season before erupting.
