Santana is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Santana has started five of Milwaukee's last six games, hitting an impressive .400/.478/.650 with eight RBI over that stretch, but he'll head to the bench for a breather as the Brewers open their series against Jameson Taillon and the Pirates. Hernan Perez will draw the start in right field in his stead, batting sixth.

