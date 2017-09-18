Brewers' Domingo Santana: Heads to bench Monday
Santana is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Santana has started five of Milwaukee's last six games, hitting an impressive .400/.478/.650 with eight RBI over that stretch, but he'll head to the bench for a breather as the Brewers open their series against Jameson Taillon and the Pirates. Hernan Perez will draw the start in right field in his stead, batting sixth.
