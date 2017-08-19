Play

Santana is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Despite hitting his 20th homer of the season during Friday's loss, Santana will head to the bench for a breather after starting 17 straight games. Hernan Perez will take over for him in right field for the contest, batting fifth.

