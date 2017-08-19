Brewers' Domingo Santana: Heads to bench Saturday
Santana is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Despite hitting his 20th homer of the season during Friday's loss, Santana will head to the bench for a breather after starting 17 straight games. Hernan Perez will take over for him in right field for the contest, batting fifth.
More News
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Drives in three with homer Sunday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Leading off Monday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Hopes to return Monday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Suffers bruised wrist•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Departs following HBP•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Homers in Sunday loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...