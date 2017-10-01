Santana went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.

The 25-year-old outfielder put it all together for a monster fantasy campaign after flashing upside over the previous two years. Santana enters the final game of the regular season with a .278/.371/.505 slash line, 30 homers, 85 RBI, 15 stolen bases and 88 runs. Those are go-to numbers in all fantasy settings, and Santana is just entering his prime.