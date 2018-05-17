Brewers' Domingo Santana: Hits solo blast Wednesday
Santana went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Santana went back-to-back with Travis Shaw in the first inning, and he also drove in a run on a sacrifice in the fifth inning. The 25-year-old still only has two home runs to follow up last year's career-high 30, but he is showing some signs of breaking out of the early season funk. In 12 games since the calendar flipped to May, Santana is hitting .308 to bring his slash line on the year up to .258/.333/.341.
