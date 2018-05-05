Santana went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Pirates.

Santana's first home run of the year came in the sixth off Pirates starter Nick Kingham. The two-run shot constitutes just the fourth extra-base hit for Santana on the season, which explains his .317 slugging percentage. Santana is striking out at a rate just under 30-percent (which is just about what he did last year), but the doubles and homers aren't materializing to make up for the high strikeout rate. He'll continue to see playing time for now, but the Brewers must certainly be expecting more production soon.