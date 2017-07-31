Santana went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

Santana is turning in a high-end fantasy campaign with excellent cross-category production. He's up to 18 homers, 57 RBI, nine stolen bases and 59 runs with a .285/.374/.494 slash line for the campaign, and the 24-year-old outfielder's long-term upside is sky high.