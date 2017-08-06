Santana (wrist) stated Sunday that he hopes to rejoin the starting lineup Monday against the Twins, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Santana exited Sunday's game with a bruised right wrist but apparently feels well enough to suit up Monday. Whether he plays or not is ultimately up to manager Craig Counsell, though. His status for Monday's game remains uncertain, but it's an encouraging sign to see the breakout right fielder vouching for a quick return to the lineup.