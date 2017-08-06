Brewers' Domingo Santana: Hopes to return Monday
Santana (wrist) stated Sunday that he hopes to rejoin the starting lineup Monday against the Twins, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Santana exited Sunday's game with a bruised right wrist but apparently feels well enough to suit up Monday. Whether he plays or not is ultimately up to manager Craig Counsell, though. His status for Monday's game remains uncertain, but it's an encouraging sign to see the breakout right fielder vouching for a quick return to the lineup.
More News
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Suffers bruised wrist•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Departs following HBP•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Homers in Sunday loss•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: On bench Saturday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Delivers 17th homer•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Scores both Milwaukee runs in losing cause•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...