Brewers' Domingo Santana: In Tuesday's lineup
Santana will start in right field and hit fifth in Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Santana was squeezed out of the lineup the last three games thanks to his .546 OPS and the Brewers' outfield depth, but with the club playing in an AL park Tuesday, there are spots for all of Santana and Milwaukee's other three outfielders deserving of regular playing time -- Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, and Ryan Braun. Santana figures to be in the lineup again Wednesday with the Brewers in Kansas City for another day, but as soon as Thursday one of the aforementioned players -- most often Santana or Braun -- will find himself limited to pinch-hit duty nearly every game.
