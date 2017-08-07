Santana (wrist) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Monday against the Twins.

Santana is back in action after being plunked in the wrist and forced out of Sunday's game in the first inning. The 25-year-old, who is slashing .278/.371/.478 with 18 homers in 107 games this season, will look to get things going in August as he faces Ervin Santana in Monday's series opener.