Brewers' Domingo Santana: Not in Saturday's lineup
Santana is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Santana owns a stellar 1.097 OPS while playing regularly in September, but he is 0-for-11 with eight strikeouts against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks, so he will be held out Saturday. Eric Thames will cover right field in Santana's place.
