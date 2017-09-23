Play

Santana is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

Santana owns a stellar 1.097 OPS while playing regularly in September, but he is 0-for-11 with eight strikeouts against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks, so he will be held out Saturday. Eric Thames will cover right field in Santana's place.

