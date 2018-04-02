Brewers' Domingo Santana: Not starting Monday
Santana is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Santana started all three games in the Brewers' opening series in San Diego but will sit for the first time Monday. Christian Yelich will slide over to right field, with Ryan Braun in left and Eric Thames at first base. The Brewers' playing time situation should continue to clarify itself over the coming weeks, though it seems clear that against lefties, Thames will nearly always sit, and against righties, Thames will nearly always be in the lineup, with Braun and Santana taking turns on the bench. That's been the case through the first four games, at least, with Thames sitting against lefties on Thursday and Friday, Braun sitting against a righty Saturday, and Santana sitting against a righty Monday.
