Santana is not in the lineup Tuesday in Cincinnati, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Santana isn't hitting for any power this season, hitting just .237/.321/.269 with no home runs in 106 plate appearances. He's seen his hard-hit rate drop from 39.7 percent last year to 32.8 percent so far in 2018. Christian Yelich will slide over to right field Tuesday, with Ryan Braun in left and Jesus Aguilar at first base.