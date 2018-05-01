Brewers' Domingo Santana: Not starting Tuesday
Santana is not in the lineup Tuesday in Cincinnati, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Santana isn't hitting for any power this season, hitting just .237/.321/.269 with no home runs in 106 plate appearances. He's seen his hard-hit rate drop from 39.7 percent last year to 32.8 percent so far in 2018. Christian Yelich will slide over to right field Tuesday, with Ryan Braun in left and Jesus Aguilar at first base.
More News
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...