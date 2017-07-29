Brewers' Domingo Santana: On bench Saturday
Santana is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Hernan Perez will get the nod in right field, which makes sense given Santana's track record against Saturday's starter Kyle Hendricks (0-for-11, eight strikeouts). Santana has just three hits in his last five starts, but he's still batting .341/.418/.565 for the month of July. He was in the leadoff spot against a lefty Friday.
