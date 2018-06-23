Brewers' Domingo Santana: Optioned to minors
Santana was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.
Santana has barely seen any playing time since the return of Eric Thames from the DL (thumb) on June 11. Manager Craig Counsell appeared to have been mulling over this decision for the past couple weeks but finally pulled the trigger and called up Brad Miller in a corresponding move. This will allow Santana to receive everyday at-bats while he still had minor-league options on his contract. Expect to see the 25-year-old return to Milwaukee later this summer, especially if one of the regulars were to go down with an injury.
More News
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Day off Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Sticks on bench Monday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Finds bench again Sunday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Returns to bench Friday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Situated on bench Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...