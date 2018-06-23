Santana was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Santana has barely seen any playing time since the return of Eric Thames from the DL (thumb) on June 11. Manager Craig Counsell appeared to have been mulling over this decision for the past couple weeks but finally pulled the trigger and called up Brad Miller in a corresponding move. This will allow Santana to receive everyday at-bats while he still had minor-league options on his contract. Expect to see the 25-year-old return to Milwaukee later this summer, especially if one of the regulars were to go down with an injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories