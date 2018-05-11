Santana is out of the lineup Friday in Coors Field.

Jesus Aguilar is starting again at first base, pushing Ryan Braun to left field and Santana to the bench. That's two straight games in Coors Field where Santana will start the game on the bench, which is a bit frustrating, but his role is pretty fluid right now. Under the current circumstances, his owners will have to check each day to see if he can be deployed.