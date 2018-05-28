Santana is out of Monday's lineup against the Cardinals.

This will be his second time out of the lineup over the last three games, and diminished playing time should be expected now that Ryan Braun is healthy. Santana should still start four or five days a week, and will be a valued pinch hitter on days when he is not in the lineup. Christian Yelich will move over to right field while Braun mans left field and bats fifth.

