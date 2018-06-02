Brewers' Domingo Santana: Out of Saturday's lineup
Santana is out of Saturday's lineup against the White Sox.
With the Brewers facing a righty (James Shields) in an American League park, Ji-Man Choi will start at designated hitter and Ryan Braun will start in left field. After getting off to a slow start, Santana is hitting .289/.341/.500 with three home runs over his last 25 games (76 at-bats). The playing time situation isn't ideal, and the power hasn't quite been there, but he's managed to remain a serviceable option in the vast majority of formats.
