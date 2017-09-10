Brewers' Domingo Santana: Out of Sunday lineup
Santana is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.
After starting six consecutive games, the Brewers will give Santana the day off. Hernan Perez will draw the start in right field and hit fifth while Santana heads to the bench.
